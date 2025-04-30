Bangkok Governor welcomes Turkish Ambassador on conclusion of term in Thailand

The meeting took place at the Amornpiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha).
On this occasion, Ersoy shared her fond memories during her time in Thailand, expressing appreciation for the country's cuisine, arts and culture, and the exquisite and culturally significant temples throughout Bangkok.
Before parting, both parties exchanged tokens of appreciation. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) presented the ambassador with a set of Benjarong porcelain and a scarf as souvenirs.
Serap Ersoy began her tenure as Ambassador of Türkiye to Thailand on September 12, 2021. Bangkok and Ankara officially established a friendly and cooperative relationship on March 21, 2012.
