BMA and Japanese embassy collaborate on disaster management and earthquake preparedness

Tavida outlined the BMA’s recent initiatives in responding to earthquake incidents in Thailand, including the management of the earthquake that occurred in March

She also discussed City Hall’s emergency response to a building collapse in the Chatuchak district and explored potential cooperation on installing early warning systems for future disasters.

On this occasion, Toru officially invited the BMA to attend the seminar on post-disaster mental health care, organised by the Japanese embassy, to be held on May 13, 2025. The seminar will feature Japanese and Thai experts specialising in mental health support for disaster-affected communities.

Experts invited to the seminar include representatives from Thailand’s Department of Mental Health under the Public Health Ministry, as well as mental health specialists from an institute in Hyogo prefecture, Japan.