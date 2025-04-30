BMA and Japanese embassy collaborate on disaster management and earthquake preparedness

Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, welcomed two executives from the Japanese embassy: Kajiwara Toru, Minister and Chief of the Economic Section, and Nagai Kentaro, First Secretary.
The meeting aimed to discuss disaster management strategies, preparedness initiatives, and ways to raise public awareness of disaster risks. It also provided an opportunity for the exchange of perspectives and for the Japanese embassy to invite the BMA to participate in a seminar on post-disaster mental health support.
Tavida outlined the BMA’s recent initiatives in responding to earthquake incidents in Thailand, including the management of the earthquake that occurred in March
She also discussed City Hall’s emergency response to a building collapse in the Chatuchak district and explored potential cooperation on installing early warning systems for future disasters.
On this occasion, Toru officially invited the BMA to attend the seminar on post-disaster mental health care, organised by the Japanese embassy, to be held on May 13, 2025. The seminar will feature Japanese and Thai experts specialising in mental health support for disaster-affected communities.
Experts invited to the seminar include representatives from Thailand’s Department of Mental Health under the Public Health Ministry, as well as mental health specialists from an institute in Hyogo prefecture, Japan.
Executives from the BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works Department, Health Department, Medical Service Department, Bangkok Emergency Medical Service Centre (Erawan Centre), and the Strategy and Evaluation Department participated in the meeting, which took place at the Nopparat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha).
