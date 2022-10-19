Chula research team develops nano-vaccine option for fish

“Nanotechnology helps encapsulate the vaccine antigens. When the fish is soaked in the nanovaccine which has positive charge, the vaccine can attach itself to the negative charge of fish mucous membranes. The organic nanoparticles will then release antigens that help stimulate the immunity of the fish continuously. Once those antigens have all been released the organic nanoparticles will gradually decompose within a short time, and without leaving the residues. This makes it safe for the fish, the environment and also the consumers.”

Effects of FLAVO INNOVAC tested in field research

FLAVO INNOVAC is currently undergoing field clinical trials along with the assessment of marketing results. Reactions from those farmers who have experienced the project have been largely positive.

“The vaccine is able to prevent infections at a time span of 2-3 months from the farming cycle of 6-9 months. That may seem a rather short period, but the first trimester is when fish are rather small and highly susceptible to infections. Boosting their immunity is, therefore, a crucial factor to ensure their survival to the next phase where they will develop greater resistance to the infections.”

Prevention of disease outbreaks is the most important task

Channarong stressed the importance of health examinations for the fish before they are released into the pond. Administering vaccines to the fish while they are still small can also reduce losses during the early phase making it possible for them to survive until reach marketing size and can be sold to the markets.

“Other than vaccinating the fish, another important aspect involves sending a sample group of fish to the laboratory for disease screening. This service is available at AQUA INNOVAC Co., Ltd., Faculty of Veterinary Science as well as the Department of Fisheries. The disease screening will help determine whether the fish might have been infected prior to being vaccinated. If fish have some infections prior to being vaccinated, it can be the cause of failure for the vaccination".

The development of FLAVO INNOVAC has received support from various sectors such as Chulalongkorn University, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), as well as the Chulalongkorn University Technology Center (CU UTC) for the spinoff company’s incubation. The research team plans to develop a booster vaccine that can be mixed with fish feed that will be easier and more convenient to administer.

Aside from the FLAVO INNOVAC vaccine innovation, AQUA INNOVAC Co., Ltd. also plans to develop another kind of vaccine for the prevention of other primary diseases which affect fish cultivation as well as other innovations which will be useful for aquatic animal health.