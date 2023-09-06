Ready to launch into Space
In approximately one month, the THEOS-2 satellite, a primary satellite, is scheduled to launch into space to carry out its mission of Earth Observation (EO).
The THEOS-2 satellite has been transferred from Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse, France, to the European spaceport in French Guiana, South America, after being developed and successfully tested.
Following that, every stage will be thoroughly examined, and the satellite will be merged with the rocket fairing in preparation for its launch into space in October 2023.
Thailand's first Earth Observation satellite, THAICHOTE (THEOS-1), which was launched on October 1, 2008, is nearing the end of its operational life.
THEOS-2 is an Earth Observation satellite designed to continue to carry on its purpose. Its goal is to encourage the advancement and applications of space technology and geoinformatics for national development.
THEOS-2, which weighs 425 kilograms, can capture high-resolution imagery with a spatial resolution of 50 centimetres. It is a functioning satellite designed for geospatial monitoring both within and beyond the country.
This will support the development and enhancement of space and geoinformatics technology infrastructure in four major areas: space technology infrastructure, human resource development, space industry development, and the development of geoinformatics services.
Additionally, it will enhance services in six critical areas, mapping, agriculture and food security, integrated water management, disaster and geo-hazard management, urban and economic corridor planning, and natural resources and ecosystem.