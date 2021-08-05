Friday, August 13, 2021

program

Cry from the Hotel Industry | The Nation Talk EP.6

The Nation Talk EP.6 with Mr.William Ellwood Heinecke - Founder & Chairman of Minor International PCL.

Mr.William Ellwood Heinecke - Founder & Chairman of Minor International PCL. is one of the richest businessman in Thailand, listed as number 23 on Forbes, has sent a letter requesting the government to provide sufficiently financial aid to those suffering from Covid-19 and also sent them several more suggestions.

Let’s hear his suggest and what he says about Phuket Sandbox and reopening the country in 120 days.

The Nation Talk - Every Sunday at 8:30 PM 

Published : August 05, 2021

