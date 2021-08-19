Rattana Go Surf - SurfSkating in traditional Thai costumes on a historic route

Over 300 singers, actors, and the general public joined in the event in their Thai traditional costumes and skates,organised by the Ministry of Culture in association with Joey Boy’s Facebook group for skating and skateboarding enthusiasts. It aimed to promote Thai arts and culture as well as skating and skateboarding sports along the historic route around the Rattanakosin Island of more than four kilometers.
Published : August 18, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021
Published : August 19, 2021