Sandstorm shrouds NW Chinas Gansu...

A sandstorm swept across Dunhuang City in northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday. The regional observatory issued a yellow alert for sandstorms at 15:04 local time.
According to the regional meteorological department, the lowest visibility was reduced to 791 meters. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
Published : August 19, 2021
