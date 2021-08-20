Thursday, August 19, 2021

Sandstorm shrouds NW Chinas Gansu

A sandstorm swept across Dunhuang City in northwest Chinas Gansu Province.

A sandstorm swept across Dunhuang City in northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday. The regional observatory issued a yellow alert for sandstorms at 15:04 local time.

According to the regional meteorological department, the lowest visibility was reduced to 791 meters. China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Published : August 19, 2021

