Dogs are always wo-man’s best friend

A dog tries to join his owner as she is taken to hospital in Samut Songkhram on Sunday. The woman’s husband had succumbed to Covid-19 a day earlier. The dog she and her husband raised was left behind in the house with their son. The virus has been ravaging Thailand since the third wave was sparked in early April, with close to 20,000 new cases daily.
Published : August 20, 2021
