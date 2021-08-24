Teacher offers advice on making online classes a little easier

The Covid-19 outbreak has affected every sector, especially education because students are having to attend classes online and parents are having to play the part of a teacher.

Students are not just being overburdened with homework but are having to sit in front of a screen for long hours and have trouble concentrating.

One teacher is offering some suggestions on what can be done to make online study easier for all parties concerned.