From a small business to featuring in Costco

Thaworn Techakraisri (Managing Director T Thai Snack Foods Co. Ltd)

Our company was set up by my father 40 years ago. We started by producing seasonal squid for other brands until we launched our own “Mr Squid” brand.

Now our product is sold through world-class modern outlets such as Costco stores in Australia and China. About five years ago, we began diversifying our products to cover nuts as well. Our strategy is to focus on contract manufacturing for big brands, such as some Swiss supermarkets.

The Department of International Trade Promotion has helped by supporting SMEs like us from several aspects, such as finding foreign buyers via business-matching events.

The department has also held export clinics to help us create an efficient business plan and advised us on designing packaging, so it is in line with the current trends.

T Thai Snack Foods started its journey as a contract manufacturing business, and gradually improved its production quality under the HACCP and BRC standards to boost confidence among customers. Through long-term experience and support, the company began producing its own goods, which were later introduced to international markets. This journey has not only given us some experience but has also helped us build reliable allies.