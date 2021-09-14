Wednesday, September 15, 2021

program

From a small business to featuring in Costco

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • From a small business to featuring ...

Understanding consumer trends is key for manufacturers to find out which aspect of their products need to be improved to serve the market. Getting these tips and tricks from the Department of International Trade Promotion has helped this Thai snack producer become a top exporter.

15

View

Thaworn Techakraisri (Managing Director T Thai Snack Foods Co. Ltd)

Our company was set up by my father 40 years ago. We started by producing seasonal squid for other brands until we launched our own “Mr Squid” brand.

Now our product is sold through world-class modern outlets such as Costco stores in Australia and China. About five years ago, we began diversifying our products to cover nuts as well. Our strategy is to focus on contract manufacturing for big brands, such as some Swiss supermarkets.

The Department of International Trade Promotion has helped by supporting SMEs like us from several aspects, such as finding foreign buyers via business-matching events.

The department has also held export clinics to help us create an efficient business plan and advised us on designing packaging, so it is in line with the current trends.

T Thai Snack Foods started its journey as a contract manufacturing business, and gradually improved its production quality under the HACCP and BRC standards to boost confidence among customers. Through long-term experience and support, the company began producing its own goods, which were later introduced to international markets. This journey has not only given us some experience but has also helped us build reliable allies.

 

Published : September 14, 2021

Related News

Khao Yai, a true sanctuary for wildlife

Published : September 15, 2021

Rhythm is gonna get you!

Published : September 15, 2021

How plant-based food brand grew from local to global

Published : September 15, 2021

Robot wows visitors with calligraphy at World Robot Conference 2021

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

Published : September 15, 2021

EIC revises down Thailand’s economic forecast due to prolonged third wave, weak stimulus measures

Published : September 15, 2021

Jab bus rolls out to inject hope for homeless and vulnerable Bangkokians

Published : September 15, 2021

"Bangkok’s ‘taxi graveyard’ now a veggie marvel"

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.