Jealous guy apologises in style

The clip of a man hanging onto the roof of his girlfriend’s car as she drove off went viral on Wednesday. The couple had reportedly got into an argument at a shopping mall in Bangkok and the woman chose to drive away.
However, the man clung to the car’s roof and hung on for nearly 10 kilometres until she finally stopped and agreed to talk.
Published : September 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 22, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021
Published : Sep 23, 2021