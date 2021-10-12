Thu, October 14, 2021

How Thai startups can "survive" and become "successful"

Do you know that there are many startups in Thailand, but only a few have achieved success?

We heard before that "startup" is a small business that creates innovations and services beyond our imagination. For example, Airbnb enables travellers to search for accommodations worldwide and Grab enables people to call taxis and order foods via an application.

Nowadays, startups are part of the engine to drive the economy in a new era, which can be seen from large businesses cooperating with startups on organisation development.

This cooperation is another aspect that enables startups to survive, but they also want to become "successful" as world-class "unicorns".

Thailand recently has two unicorns: "Flash Express", a logistic business that made the country's startup market become bustling and "Ascend Money", a fintech business that provides services on behalf of True Money.

However, there are still many questions, such as is Thailand's startup ecosystem ready? what does the country lack off? and how startups can "survive" and what to do to be "successful"?

Find the answers in the Virtual Forum seminar "THAILAND STARTUP IN POST-COVID ERA" on October 29, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm.

Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon will enlighten the audience about his experiences in successfully developing and effectively promoting startups in Australia, a country which host scores of outstanding startups that make it an example for the world.

Register for seminar notifications at  www.nationthailand.com/seminar/startup2022

For more information, please contact 02-338-3000 press 1

