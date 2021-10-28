Editor’s Choice: Jeh-O - The Variety Of Spicy Thai Dish EP.6

Jeh-O restaurant has a variety of spicy Thai dish. Good place for people who's never tried spicy Thai food before.
Jeh-O has been open for over 40 years and currently has over 50 affordable food menus. Make sure to arrive early or be prepared to queue up to 2 hours if you do not make a reservation.
Published : October 28, 2021
