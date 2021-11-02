Sat, November 20, 2021

program

Chumphon national park divers find 20kg of trash under the sea

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Chumphon national park divers find ...

Divers brought to shore 20 kilograms of debris they found under the sea.

Ensuring that Thailand’s seas are clean and safe for marine life and coral reefs is just one of the many missions national park officials are in charge of.

In a recent operation at Chumphon’s beautiful Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, divers brought to shore 20 kilograms of debris they found under the sea.

Related News

Published : November 02, 2021

Related News

Traffic police’s speed and dexterity saves a life in Bangkok

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-ngan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

5 Best Things To Do in Chinatown on Monday EP.9

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Latest News

Thais snap up ‘Let’s Save Together’ govt savings bonds in 12 minutes

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tighter border security as Thailand slowly reopens to outside world

Published : Nov 20, 2021

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.