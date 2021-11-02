Chumphon national park divers find 20kg of trash under the sea

Ensuring that Thailand’s seas are clean and safe for marine life and coral reefs is just one of the many missions national park officials are in charge of.
In a recent operation at Chumphon’s beautiful Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, divers brought to shore 20 kilograms of debris they found under the sea.
Published : November 02, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 18, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021