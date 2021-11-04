Sat, November 20, 2021

program

Editor’s Choice: Market of Farmers in BKK EP.7

This market is known as one of the cleanest fresh markets in Thailand

Market of farmers is a market that has been selected by the Thai government for its delicious, clean, quality and reasonable prices produces. This market is known as one of the cleanest fresh markets in Thailand, easy to get to and open every day. There are Thai food , Thai Desserts, Thai handcraft and fruit from various provinces across the country.

 

Published : November 04, 2021

