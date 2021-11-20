Traffic police’s speed and dexterity saves a life in Bangkok.

The Bangkok Traffic Police went into action as soon as the Thai Red Cross Society instructed them to pick up a heart from Don Mueang Airport and deliver it safely to a hospital in the city.
The city’s traffic police unit was founded in 1993 by King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. His Majesty, worried about the capital’s traffic woes, also granted 8 million baht for the purchase of motorcycles.
