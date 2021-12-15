Candidates gear up for Bangkok | The wrap up-weekly EP.18

The election for the new governor of Bangkok should be held by the middle of next year, confirmed by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Even though the exact election date hasn’t been decided but some candidates already started to gear up for their campaigns.

