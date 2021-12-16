Thu, December 16, 2021

program

Best Holiday Gifts From JJ market EP.13

Today Editors Choice Thailand will show you the best holiday gifts idea from JJ market,that’s nice and affordable and all made in Thailand. Don’t missed!

Chatuchak Weekend Market (or JJ market),The biggest weekend market in Thailand is back to open for all area again to welcome Thais and tourists in the end of the year with more than 10,000 stores and thousands of stuff

