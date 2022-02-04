Tue, February 22, 2022

program

February 4th: World Cancer Day 2022 | Voice of The Nation

Voice of The Nation: Monday-Friday, 8-9 AM

Cancer is among the leading causes of dealth in Thailand and worldwide. But it's preventive. On World Cancer Day, Roche shares significant insights how to prevent the disease with the campaign "#CloseTheCareGap" and discusses how Thailand can build more equitable access to treatments.

Published : February 04, 2022

Nation Thailnad
