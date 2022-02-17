When it’s appropriate, use ‘Krung Thep Maha Nakhon’: Culture minister

He made the remark after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle a Prime Minister Office’s draft announcement on updated names of countries, territories, administrative districts and capitals as proposed by the Office of the Royal Society of Thailand, with one of the key changes being that Bangkok can also be called “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”.
Minister Itthiphol said the Thai capital’s transliteration can represent a capital city that is prosperous in many aspects – such as arts and culture – clearer than the name Bangkok, which refers to a city similar to other capital cities.
He said the Culture Ministry would promote using Krung Thep Maha Nakhon because it has a cultural meaning in itself.
“In the past, foreigners referred to the Thai capital as Bangkok, but the name Krung Thep Maha Nakhon was provided by King Rama I, which is beautiful and melodious,” Itthiphol explained.
Published : February 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
