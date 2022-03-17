Bangkokians cheer plan exempting face mask requirement at parks

The majority of Bangkokians agree with the Public Health Ministry's plan to exempt people from wearing face masks in public parks.

The move came after the ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, revealed the plan to downgrade Covid-19 from a pandemic to an endemic so as to enable people to live a normal life.

Initially, people will be exempted from wearing face masks in public parks before expanding to other activities.

Here are some comments by Bangkokians' on this issue: