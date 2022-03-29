Rare crocodile spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Officials of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province recently went on a rafting trip along a creek in the park for five days and four nights to install surveillance cameras for wildlife research and study.
During the latest trip, officials spotted a rare Siamese crocodile in its natural habitat as well as other wild animals such as jackals, deer, serows, and smooth-coated otters.
Published : March 29, 2022
