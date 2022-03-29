Sat, April 02, 2022

Rare crocodile spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Rare crocodile spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Officials of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province recently went on a rafting trip along a creek in the park for five days and four nights to install surveillance cameras for wildlife research and study.

During the latest trip, officials spotted a rare Siamese crocodile in its natural habitat as well as other wild animals such as jackals, deer, serows, and smooth-coated otters.

Published : March 29, 2022

