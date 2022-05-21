Suchatvee vows to build 'welfare Bangkok’

Suchatvee Suwansawat vows to turn Bangkokians’ dream of social progress into reality if he is elected city governor on Sunday.
The Democrat Party candidate wants to turn Bangkok into a modern welfare city for its people, including new generations.
"This Sunday is a very important day. It's the day to make a difference," he said. "This isn't just a hope or a dream. It will come true."
