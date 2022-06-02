Thu, June 30, 2022

program

Women business leaders converge to offer insights at Bangkok summit

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chair of the host committee

The Global Summit of Women will bring together female leaders from top industries to promote gender equality as well as discuss business opportunities and challenges in the new normal.

The summit, titled “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality”, is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from June 23 to 25.

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chair of the host committee, said the event will give entrepreneurs a chance to sit and talk face-to-face with world leaders, as well as give them insights into global business trends and networking opportunities.

The Global Summit of Women, organised by GlobeWomen Research and Education Institute, aims to expand economic opportunities for women and provide tools to advance their economic status.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/

Published : June 02, 2022

