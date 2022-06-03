Global Summit of Women 2022: A three-day crash course in global administration

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cote d'lvoire, Patcharapimol Youngprapakorn, describes the GSW 2022 as a three-day crash course in global administration.

The GSW 2022 is a platform that brings together females from both the public and private sectors from across the world to discuss ideas and experiences for strengthening the world economy. Patcharapimol believes that it is really interesting for Thai people to participate in a shortcut to learn from the global experience.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/