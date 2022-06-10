Global Summit of Women 2022 welcomes members of all genders, particularly youngsters

Even though the GSW is primarily for female leaders, men and youngsters are also encouraged to join and learn from the event.

Rome was not built in a day, nor was it built only by men or women. Similarly, the Global Summit of Women is not confined only to women. Khun Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO of Siam Piwat Group, invites men and youngsters to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event to help create the post-Covid future.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit: https://globewomen.org/globalsummit/