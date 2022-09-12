Business Story EP.12 | Blue Elephant — carrying the flag of authentic Thai cuisine
The renowned Thai restaurant, Blue Elephant, has been in business for over four decades, weathering difficult financial circumstances. All these years, the restaurant has remained committed to catering to Thai people's tastes rather than wooing primarily foreign customers. The menu and presentation techniques have been authentic Thai cuisine.
It is also adapting to the new normal, delivering culinary courses and ready cooked products.