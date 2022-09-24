Working towards a sustainable planet | Business Story EP.14
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, a leading supplier of innovative equipment and services in the power generation industry, has been providing Thailand with reliable, affordable and efficient solutions for the past 50 years.
With global warming looming over us, Mitsubishi Power has taken on the task of helping Asian countries transition into low-carbon, sustainable economies via cutting-edge technology, best-in-class products and strategic local partnerships.
“Achieving carbon neutrality and reducing emissions into the atmosphere are human challenges. If zero emissions are to be achieved by 2050 as part of the COP26 mission, carbon emissions must be reduced as much as possible to save our world." – Takao Tsukui, Executive Vice President, International Sales and Marketing, Mitsubishi Power.