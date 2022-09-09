Mooncakes for the people is the motto of Sermchai Tritiyasiri, the fourth-generation owner of Tae Lao Jin Seng at Talad Noi in Bangkok's Chinatown. The shop has been serving Thais their beloved pastries for four generations, with a unique recipe that was brought to Thailand over a 100 years ago.
