WEDNESDAY, October 05, 2022
FRIDAY, September 09, 2022

Mooncakes for the people is the motto of Sermchai Tritiyasiri, the fourth-generation owner of Tae Lao Jin Seng at Talad Noi in Bangkok's Chinatown. The shop has been serving Thais their beloved pastries for four generations, with a unique recipe that was brought to Thailand over a 100 years ago.

