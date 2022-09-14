Muay Thai goes the sports entertainment way for survival | The Nation

background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, September 14, 2022
WEDNESDAY, September 14, 2022

Muay Thai is a treasured Thai heritage and has been a favourite of foreigners and those who like entertainment for a long time. Currently, Muay Thai has several formats.

ONE Championship is adding a new dimension to this traditional sport. It aims to serve as the world stage for sports entertainment, which will be its unique selling point, generating revenue for fighters as performers and the organiser as the investor.

Chatri Sityodtong, the chairman and CEO of ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong, the chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, speaks to The Nation on the evolution of Muay Thai as sports entertainment.

