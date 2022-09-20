Cristiano Ronaldo and a young Man.United fan | The Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo meeting a young Manchester United fan has gone viral, it was a wonderfully heart warming moment.
The video was captured by a fan waiting outside United’s team hotel in Moldova’s capital city Chisinau.
Ronaldo and his teammates walked out of the hotel to boarding the team bus ahead of their match against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
As Ronaldo emerged, a young fan wearing a United shirt ran towards the five time Ballon d’Or winner.
Ronaldo hugged the young boy and asked for a pen to sign the fan’s shirt.
Fans were quick to jump on social media to show their appreciation towards Ronaldo.
After the meeting with the young fan, Ronaldo started and scored in United’s 2-0 win over the Moldovan side.