Muay Thai legend Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek took his first parachute jump at the Special Warfare School in Lopburi on Wednesday in order to be promoted to Army captain. Check out this video clip of his very first parachute jump
Kickboxing champion and Muay Thai legend Lieutenant Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek visited the Special Warfare School in Lopburi on Wednesday to undergo Special Forces Airborne #338 training in order to be promoted to Army captain.
Before his first parachute jump from an Army aircraft, Buakaw stopped to pray in front of the plane for prosperity.
This clip shows him patiently waiting to jump from the aircraft as it is buffeted by strong wind. He is seen in front of the line. Once the bell rings for the jump, he leaps out of the aircraft, followed in quick succession by other jumpers.
Buakaw is fresh from winning a kickboxing fight against Turkey’s Erkan Varol. He knocked Varol out in a mere two minutes into the first round of their fight at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall.