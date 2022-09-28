background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, October 05, 2022
WEDNESDAY, September 28, 2022

Forensic science has been widely used to help police solve complicated murder cases. Here, The Nation helps you explore one of the latest advancements in forensic science – the use of the inverse trigonometric function, arcsin(x), in a blood-trail investigation, which is now being taught at Assumption College as part of math studies.

Forensic science has been widely used to help police solve complicated murder cases. Here, The Nation helps you explore one of the latest advancements in forensic science – the use of the inverse trigonometric function, arcsin(x), in a blood-trail investigation, which is now being taught at Assumption College as part of math studies.

