New Maserati ‘Grecale’ SUV launches in Thailand

Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati has rolled out a new sports utility vehicle for Thailand. The Maserati Grecale combines style, power and innovation under the slogan "Everyday Exceptional". The idea is to make everyday a great day for the owner. Maserati says its new model evokes the beauty of driving with versatility and off-road capabilities.

Official prices for the Maserati Grecale in Thailand start at 6.49 million baht.

