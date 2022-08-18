Pot-smoking tourists not welcome in Thailand, says health minister

Thailand's health minister on Wednesday (August 17) discouraged tourists from visiting the country only to smoke weed, just two months after new laws were passed that have largely decriminalised the drug.

"We don't welcome those kinds of tourists," Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters when asked about recreational marijuana use among foreign visitors.

In 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise cannabis for medical use. In June, the entire plant was decriminalised, leading to widespread recreational use.