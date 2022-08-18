Thu, August 25, 2022

program

Pot-smoking tourists not welcome in Thailand, says health minister

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Pot-smoking tourists not welcome in...

"We don't welcome those kinds of tourists," Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters when asked about recreational marijuana use among foreign visitors.

Thailand's health minister on Wednesday (August 17) discouraged tourists from visiting the country only to smoke weed, just two months after new laws were passed that have largely decriminalised the drug.

"We don't welcome those kinds of tourists," Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters when asked about recreational marijuana use among foreign visitors.

In 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise cannabis for medical use. In June, the entire plant was decriminalised, leading to widespread recreational use.

Products highlighted at World Robot Conference

Published : Aug 25, 2022

Will it take a court verdict to show Prayut the exit?

Published : Aug 24, 2022

War casts ominous shadow over Ukraine’s independence day celebrations | Voice of The Nation | 24-08-2022

Published : Aug 24, 2022

Court suspends Prayut from duty pending ruling on tenure

Published : Aug 24, 2022

Super yacht sinks off the coast of Catanzaro | The Nation

Published : Aug 24, 2022

Published : August 18, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

NBTC vows fair rental rate for underground cable pipes

Published : Aug 25, 2022

Jeju Island to launch drone taxi routes for tourists by 2025

Published : Aug 25, 2022

Careful Mind Propels Wanich to Lead at 4th Thailand Mixed

Published : Aug 25, 2022

Thailand maintains A- sovereign credit rating with stable outlook

Published : Aug 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.