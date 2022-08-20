Sports Metaverse: The excitement of sports in a virtual world You can take part as an athlete from anywhere in the world.

Thailand’s metaverse has started with fanfare at the “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” being held at CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok.

The event offers new business opportunities in the global digital economy. Speakers at the event are experts and professionals from the worlds of digital assets, non-fungible tokens, virtual sports, startups, marketing technology, user experience and user interface (UX-UI).

Sports Metaverse, one of the activities held at the event, drew many participating teams and spectators.

In this video, The Nation introduces you to the participating athletes and their views on Sports Metaverse.