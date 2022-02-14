Colliers predicts 33% surge in Bangkok condo supply

Most of the new condominiums will be in outer Bangkok with a price tag of 70,000 to 120,000 baht per square metre, said Collier’s research director Phattarachai Taweewong.

Last year, the majority of new condos (57.4 per cent) were located in outer Bangkok districts of Huai Khwang, Chatuchak and Phasi Charoen.

Major real estate developers focused on new builds in outer Bangkok with a selling price under 50,000 baht per square metre.

However, the closure of construction camps and transport bans for labourers due to Covid-19 outbreaks disrupted construction, meaning condo developers failed to meet handover deadlines.