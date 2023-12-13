World to hit 1.4C of warming in record hot 2023

The WMO's provisional State of the Global Climate report confirms that 2023 will be the warmest year on record by a large margin, replacing the previous record holder 2016, when the world was around 1.2C warmer than the preindustrial average.

It adds to the urgency world leaders face as they wrestle with phasing out fossil fuels at the United Nations annual climate summit COP28, which begins on Thursday in Dubai.

"Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record-high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice record low," WMO Secretary-General Peterri Taalas said.

The report's finding, however, does not mean the world is about to cross the long-term warming threshold of 1.5C that scientists say is the ceiling for avoiding catastrophic climate change under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

For that, the level of warming would need to be sustained for longer.