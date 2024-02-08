Thailand launches forest sector carbon-credit trade in Khon Kaen

The project benefits business operators who want to purchase carbon credit to offset the carbon footprint of their operation, while enabling Thailand to mitigate the impact of climate change triggered by greenhouse gas emission.

It is also in line with Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme (T-VER), which aims to encourage all sectors in the country to conduct activities for greenhouse gas reduction, such as using renewable energy, transport management, tree planting and reforestation.

To further reduce carbon-dioxide emission, which is a part of greenhouse gas, the bank aims to expand the project to cover its 6,814 tree bank communities, promote cultivation of 108,000 trees annually and generate 510,000 tons of carbon dioxide for trading within five years.

“Apart from generating income for tree growers, the project also encourages them to expand their green areas to store more carbon dioxide, mitigate the impact of climate change, and enable Thailand to achieve its carbon neutrality goal," said the bank president, Chatchai Sirilai.