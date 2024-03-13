Environment-minded entities raise public awareness of climate change

The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony in Bangkok attended by Gloyta Nathalang, executive vice president for sustainability management and corporate communications at Bangchak Corp and Pirapol Hemsirirat, director of Environman.

The collaboration aims to make public all available data, information, and knowledge on global warming, carbon footprint management, practices to achieve the net zero target at organisational level, carbon credit trading, and related government policies.

Carbon Markets Club and Environman will also host monthly academic webminars, practical training, and other activities to raise awareness of climate change and carbon reduction among the public and organisations.

Launched in June 2021 by Bangchak Crop and 10 partners including the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, BCPG, CP Group, and BTS Group Holdings, Carbon Markets Club serves as a marketplace for trading carbon credits under T-VER (Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction) programme and is certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation. The club also functions as a platform for trading Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) certified by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

The club’s earnings have been used to promote activities related to the development of green businesses, clean energy, and greenhouse gas emission reduction, capture, and storage.