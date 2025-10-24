Cambodian Scam Gang Sold and Tortured Me, Thai Victim Claims

A Thai man has exposed the brutal methods of a Cambodian scam syndicate, claiming he was repeatedly trafficked, forced to meet financial targets, and subjected to torture if he failed.

The victim revealed he was only released after South Korea placed 'heavy pressure' on Cambodian authorities to crack down on the operation.

On 23 October 2025, the 25-year-old, identified only as ‘Nai Ton’, arrived at the Coordination Centre for Assisting Thais in the Eastern Region, having fled across a natural border crossing the previous night.

Nai Ton, from Buriram Province, explained he had been caught up in the scammer network for seven months. He initially believed he was taking an admin job for an online gambling website in Poipet but was instead tricked into becoming a ‘scammer mule’ forced to sell fake products.

‘I was sold several times,’ he told coordinators. ‘First to Phnom Penh, and later resold to Bavet, near the Vietnamese border.’

He recounted the gang’s horrific brutality: ‘I was forced to trick victims into buying goods to meet a target. If I couldn't do it or didn't follow the rules, I was punished with torture and beatings. I’ve been gang-beaten and electrocuted before.’

The gang’s methods involved luring victims into open online chat groups via paid social media advertisements.