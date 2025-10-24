Cambodian Scam Gang Sold and Tortured Me, Thai Victim Claims

A Thai man has exposed the brutal methods of a Cambodian scam syndicate, claiming he was repeatedly trafficked, forced to meet financial targets, and subjected to torture if he failed.
The victim revealed he was only released after South Korea placed 'heavy pressure' on Cambodian authorities to crack down on the operation.
On 23 October 2025, the 25-year-old, identified only as ‘Nai Ton’, arrived at the Coordination Centre for Assisting Thais in the Eastern Region, having fled across a natural border crossing the previous night.
Nai Ton, from Buriram Province, explained he had been caught up in the scammer network for seven months. He initially believed he was taking an admin job for an online gambling website in Poipet but was instead tricked into becoming a ‘scammer mule’ forced to sell fake products.
‘I was sold several times,’ he told coordinators. ‘First to Phnom Penh, and later resold to Bavet, near the Vietnamese border.’
He recounted the gang’s horrific brutality: ‘I was forced to trick victims into buying goods to meet a target. If I couldn't do it or didn't follow the rules, I was punished with torture and beatings. I’ve been gang-beaten and electrocuted before.’
The gang’s methods involved luring victims into open online chat groups via paid social media advertisements.
Korean Threat Triggers Mass Release
The victim’s ordeal ended when threats from South Korean authorities to ‘clean out’ the scam gangs to rescue Korean nationals forced the gang leaders’ hands.
‘The head of the gang started letting go of people who didn't want to work, or who couldn’t meet their targets, leaving only those who were willing to stay,’ Nai Ton explained. Upon his release, he fled immediately to seek help, vowing never to be tricked into illegal work again.
Nai Ton admitted the most money he successfully scammed from one person was 60,000 Thai baht.
When asked about his feelings towards his Thai victims, he stared blankly, simply stating he ‘had no choice’ because the operation was ‘terrifying’ and ‘extremely strict’.
He detailed the strict regime: ‘We were forbidden from sleeping because the Chinese managers like people to work. We worked from 8am to 7.30pm. I saw other nationalities, but we couldn’t speak to them or talk across offices, or we would be punished.’
He added, ‘I wanted to escape, but I couldn’t manage it. If they caught me, I would have been punished.’
Crackdowns Prompt Gang Relocation
Thanrak Chulcharoen (Bird), the coordinator for assisting Thais abroad in the Eastern Region, confirmed that a severe crackdown is currently under way in Poipet and Phnom Penh.
‘The scammer syndicates are being hit hard,’ he stated. ‘Especially when they find Thais, they are arresting them all. They are focusing on Thais walking the streets of Poipet.’
Thanrak said the gangs are now seen ‘moving their bases like a swarm of bees’ to avoid the raids, though he suspects most are only relocating temporarily and still operating within the country.
Most victims seek help from Poipet and Phnom Penh, while it is harder for victims in Sihanoukville to make contact.
He also mentioned that ten ‘mule account’ holders had recently fled an area near the Thai border, but over 40 more are believed to be still trapped in the same zone.
‘No one is currently asking for assistance from the Ban Nong Chan area, but securing their rescue is difficult as it is still Cambodian territory,’ he concluded, noting that the area represents the expansion of call centre gangs outside Poipet.