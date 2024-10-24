Safeguarding policy of international schools in Bangkok: an overview

Selecting the right school for your child is a decision of the utmost importance, as schools may not always be the safest environment for children. In light of a case involving a former educator at an international school in Bangkok who was exposed for alleged sexual harassment towards students over several years, we decided to look into the safeguarding policies of schools in Thailand.



From the more 240 international schools around the country, we focused on high-fee and well-known institutions, particularly in Bangkok, basing our enquiry on information provided by BangkokbizNews in June 2024, to assess how these schools prioritise student safety and protection.



We looked at the websites of more than 10 schools and using a Google search, found just eight schools providing easily accessible safeguarding or student protection policies.



Some schools claim to meet international standards but require a request for access to reach the school’s student safety policy or merely provide a brief idea of their student safety policies with hardly any detail. We were therefore unable to take their policies into consideration for the purposes of our enquiry.



The common factors of the safeguard policies we were able to access are given below.