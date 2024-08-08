Thai ‘green’ clinics join Merz Aesthetic‘s project to manage aesthetics waste

The project, created by Merz Aesthetics Thailand, a leading global player in medical aesthetics supplies, focuses on the proper collection and management of aesthetics waste.

This includes used ultherapy transducers and product packaging materials, with the ultimate goal of achieving Zero Waste to Landfill and fostering a sustainable environment in Thailand.

It has been launched in collaboration with partner clinics and sustainability allies including Recycle Day Co Ltd, Qualy, and Kerry Logistics (Thailand) Co Ltd.

Over the past nine years, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has been distributing aesthetic products from Europe. The company has recognised the growing issue of waste from aesthetic procedures, with used ultherapy transducers potentially stacking up to 3,900 metres high and packaging waste totalling 18 tonnes.

The vice president of Merz Aesthetics Singapore and Thailand, Kittiwan Rattanachandr, expressed pride in leading the Thai aesthetic industry towards sustainability.