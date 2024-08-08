Thai ‘green’ clinics join Merz Aesthetic‘s project to manage aesthetics waste

The project, created by Merz Aesthetics Thailand, a leading global player in medical aesthetics supplies, focuses on the proper collection and management of aesthetics waste.
This includes used ultherapy transducers and product packaging materials, with the ultimate goal of achieving Zero Waste to Landfill and fostering a sustainable environment in Thailand.
It has been launched in collaboration with partner clinics and sustainability allies including Recycle Day Co Ltd, Qualy, and Kerry Logistics (Thailand) Co Ltd.
Over the past nine years, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has been distributing aesthetic products from Europe. The company has recognised the growing issue of waste from aesthetic procedures, with used ultherapy transducers potentially stacking up to 3,900 metres high and packaging waste totalling 18 tonnes.
The vice president of Merz Aesthetics Singapore and Thailand, Kittiwan Rattanachandr, expressed pride in leading the Thai aesthetic industry towards sustainability.
"This project reflects our commitment to creating a sustainable future for everyone, reducing aesthetics waste and setting new standards for environmentally and socially responsible business practices," she said.
This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable development in the aesthetic industry, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible practices in Thailand and beyond, she added.
The initiative features a "Collect, Transform, and Return" process, which involves collecting and managing aesthetics waste, including packaging for recycling and repurposing electronic waste into new products.
This process adheres to the “Zero Waste to Landfill” principle, maximising resource efficiency and ultimately achieving zero waste.
In its first phase, Merz Aesthetics Thailand is collaborating with 12 leading green clinics and waste management specialists Recycle Day Co Ltd, and Qualy.
The co-founder and CEO of Recycle Day Co Ltd, Chanam Chavanich, and Teerachai Suppameteekulwat, designer and co-founder of Qualy, both expressed their enthusiasm for the project.
Chanam pledged to use their waste management and recycling expertise to assist Merz Aesthetics Thailand in meeting its sustainability objectives.
Teerachai emphasised sustainability as its central mission and philosophy.
"We develop products that improve people's lives while protecting the environment. A prime example is the 'Mana' multi-purpose bin, which was upcycled from used ultherapy transducers," he explained.
Even before its official launch, 12 leading clinics have joined the initiative, consistently ordering products and segregating/delivering aesthetic waste. Over 1,936 ultherapy transducers have been upcycled into "Mana" bins, with more than 131 kilograms of packaging recycled. The project website reports a reduction of 787 kilograms of carbon footprint during the pilot phase.
By 2027, Merz Aesthetics Thailand aims to expand partnerships to 180 green clinics, potentially reducing the carbon footprint from aesthetics waste by 9,000 kilograms.