Global forest crisis: Earth losing forest area equivalent to 18 football fields per minute



Wildfires: The Villain Intensified by Global Warming

This dire situation follows the hottest year on record, with global temperatures rising over 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time.

The United Nations warns temperatures will continue to climb without serious greenhouse gas emission reductions. Worldwide wildfires emitted 4.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases last year alone, further fueling global warming.

Rod Taylor, WRI’s director of forests and nature conservation, explained, “We are in a new era where agricultural clearing is no longer the only major driver. Now we face the powerful climate change feedback loop — wildfires are fiercer and more destructive than ever.”

Besides the tropics, wildfires in Canada and Russia contributed to forest losses last year equal to the size of Italy.



Brazil Faces Major Challenges Ahead of COP30

Brazil, hosting COP30 this year, faces a heavy challenge as it accounted for 42% of tropical primary forest loss last year — more than any other country. The main causes are wildfires fueled by the worst droughts on record and industrial-scale soybean farming and livestock production.

Reducing deforestation and raising funds for conservation are top priorities for COP30, to be held this November in Belém, in the Amazon region.

Brazil plans to launch a $125 billion fund to finance global forest protection efforts.

Other countries experiencing severe forest loss per WRI data include Bolivia, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Congo.

Conversely, Indonesia and Malaysia have managed to reduce deforestation rates, largely due to land restoration projects and wildfire control efforts.

Globally, wildfires have become the leading cause of forest loss, surpassing agriculture and accounting for nearly half of all damage — up from about 20% in previous years.

Other contributing factors include illegal mining and coca production in Colombia, as well as conflict and poverty in the Democratic Republic of Congo.