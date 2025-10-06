Electric 'Flying' Ferries Take to Thai Waters in Sustainable Transport Push

Thailand is set to revolutionise its water transport sector with the introduction of advanced electric hydrofoil ferries, marking a significant step towards sustainable maritime travel.
The move follows a ceremony in Bangkok where Swedish manufacturer Candela and Thai ferry operator Seudamgo (a service provider of Leopard Transportation Co., Ltd.) signed a deal for the procurement of ten Candela P-12 vessels.
These ferries will initially serve the route between the mainland and the popular tourist destination of Koh Kood in Trat province.
The P-12 is notable for its innovative hydrofoil technology. Underwater wings lift the hull above the water's surface while in motion, drastically reducing drag and allowing the vessel to fly above the waves.
Candela states this feature helps the P-12 use up to 80% less energy than conventional speedboats, produce zero emissions, and leave virtually no wake or noise.
The deal aligns with global trends in the speedboat market, which is undergoing a digital transformation. Data from Visionary Research suggests the future of fast ferries will be shaped by the integration of AI and IoT, alongside a strong shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.
The global speedboat market—covering recreational, commercial, and luxury vessels—was valued at $4.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2026 and 2033.
Surachai Suwanthanakul, CEO of Leopard Transportation Co., Ltd., heralded the technology as a 'game-changer.'
"Candela’s P-12 foil electric technology is a game-changer. It represents a truly sustainable vessel – free from emissions, oil spills, and underwater noise. At the same time, it offers passengers a superior experience – you can’t really get seasick on board a Candela," he said.
The 10 vessels procured are the upscale ‘Business’ version of the P-12, featuring premium seating for 20 passengers and a spacious interior. Cruising at 25+ knots, the ferries will cover the 20-nautical mile route in just 40 minutes.
The P-12’s digital Flight Control System is central to the improved passenger experience. A computer automatically adjusts the hydrofoils in real-time to counteract the pitching and slamming typically found in other fast ferries, guaranteeing a smooth and seasickness-free journey.
Gustav Hasselskog, founder and CEO of Candela, praised the agreement, noting how it protects the pristine environment.
“This agreement demonstrates how Thailand can leapfrog directly to sustainable waterborne transport,” he stated. “By replacing noisy, polluting speedboats with our electric flying ships, Seudamgo is protecting one of Thailand’s most beautiful destinations.”
Thailand is a key market for the Swedish electromobility firm, hosting Candela's largest office outside of Sweden. The adoption of the P-12 fleet is a major step in promoting clean energy in the Thai water transport sector, aligning with the Ministry of Transport’s policy for sustainable transport systems.