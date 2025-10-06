Electric 'Flying' Ferries Take to Thai Waters in Sustainable Transport Push

Thailand is set to revolutionise its water transport sector with the introduction of advanced electric hydrofoil ferries, marking a significant step towards sustainable maritime travel.

The move follows a ceremony in Bangkok where Swedish manufacturer Candela and Thai ferry operator Seudamgo (a service provider of Leopard Transportation Co., Ltd.) signed a deal for the procurement of ten Candela P-12 vessels.

These ferries will initially serve the route between the mainland and the popular tourist destination of Koh Kood in Trat province.

The P-12 is notable for its innovative hydrofoil technology. Underwater wings lift the hull above the water's surface while in motion, drastically reducing drag and allowing the vessel to fly above the waves.

Candela states this feature helps the P-12 use up to 80% less energy than conventional speedboats, produce zero emissions, and leave virtually no wake or noise.

The deal aligns with global trends in the speedboat market, which is undergoing a digital transformation. Data from Visionary Research suggests the future of fast ferries will be shaped by the integration of AI and IoT, alongside a strong shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.