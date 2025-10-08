Thai Giant CP Group Targets Zero Food Waste by 2030

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), Thailand's leading food producer and conglomerate, has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to achieve zero food waste by 2030, marking a significant drive to tackle the environmental and economic cost of surplus food.

Speaking at the Thailand Zero Food Waste Forum 2025 on Wednesday, CP Group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont stressed that the initiative is a critical mission to "generate immense value" from waste, calling it an "important movement to drive Thailand towards the Zero Food Waste goal."

The Group is collaborating with its retail business CP Axtra, the newspaper Krungthep Turakij, and the public sector in a major alliance designed not only to reduce waste but also to transform it into commercial benefit.

A Global and Local Problem

Suphachai highlighted the scale of the crisis, noting that globally, one-third of all food becomes waste, amounting to 1.05 billion tonnes annually, which is responsible for up to 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.