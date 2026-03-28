Thailand’s malls go dark 8.30–9.30pm tonight for Earth Hour 2026

As cities grow brighter and busier, Thailand’s leading retail groups are preparing to do something strikingly simple: switch off the lights.

On Saturday, March 28, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, major shopping centres and retailers across the country will take part in Earth Hour 2026, joining a global campaign that invites people to pause for one hour and reflect on the future of the planet through one small, symbolic act.

What began in Sydney in 2007 as a lights-out movement organised by WWF has since evolved into a worldwide call for climate awareness. In Thailand, where Earth Hour marks its 20th anniversary this year, the campaign is once again drawing support from some of the country’s most recognisable names in retail and lifestyle.

Among them is Siam Piwat, which is using the occasion to highlight its broader environmental ambitions through NEXTOPIA at Siam Paragon — a space designed to reflect a more sustainable vision of urban life. Located on the fifth floor of the mall, NEXTOPIA has been selected by WWF Thailand as one of five key landmarks participating in this year’s campaign, alongside Iconsiam, Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Wat Saket and the Giant Swing.





The choice of NEXTOPIA is no accident. Positioned as a model destination for future-forward city living, the venue runs on 100% clean energy and has earned both EDGE Advanced certification for energy efficiency and Fitwel certification for wellbeing-focused design. It also features Floor Radiant Cooling technology, underlining how sustainability can be built into spaces that are both commercial and community-oriented.