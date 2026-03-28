Thailand’s malls go dark 8.30–9.30pm tonight for Earth Hour 2026

As cities grow brighter and busier, Thailand’s leading retail groups are preparing to do something strikingly simple: switch off the lights.
On Saturday, March 28, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, major shopping centres and retailers across the country will take part in Earth Hour 2026, joining a global campaign that invites people to pause for one hour and reflect on the future of the planet through one small, symbolic act.
What began in Sydney in 2007 as a lights-out movement organised by WWF has since evolved into a worldwide call for climate awareness. In Thailand, where Earth Hour marks its 20th anniversary this year, the campaign is once again drawing support from some of the country’s most recognisable names in retail and lifestyle.
Among them is Siam Piwat, which is using the occasion to highlight its broader environmental ambitions through NEXTOPIA at Siam Paragon — a space designed to reflect a more sustainable vision of urban life. Located on the fifth floor of the mall, NEXTOPIA has been selected by WWF Thailand as one of five key landmarks participating in this year’s campaign, alongside Iconsiam, Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Wat Saket and the Giant Swing.
The choice of NEXTOPIA is no accident. Positioned as a model destination for future-forward city living, the venue runs on 100% clean energy and has earned both EDGE Advanced certification for energy efficiency and Fitwel certification for wellbeing-focused design. It also features Floor Radiant Cooling technology, underlining how sustainability can be built into spaces that are both commercial and community-oriented.
To bring the message closer to the public, Siam Piwat and NEXTOPIA are hosting a six-day programme titled “Give an Hour for Earth” from March 24 to 29. The activities are designed to make environmental awareness more tangible and engaging, from an Energy Zone where visitors can generate electricity through cycling and movement, to screenings of nature documentaries such as One Planet, Jungles and Freshwater. Workshops, including plantable seed activities and sticker book sessions for children, add a hands-on, family-friendly element to the campaign.
Elsewhere, The Mall Group is also joining the movement through its “60+ Earth Hour 2026” campaign, encouraging business partners, retail tenants and visitors across its properties to turn off non-essential lighting for one hour. The effort spans major destinations including The Mall, The Mall Lifestore, Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere and Siam Paragon, turning familiar commercial spaces into part of a much wider environmental statement.
For GO Wholesale, the campaign is being rolled out across all 14 branches nationwide, where illuminated signage and unnecessary lighting will be switched off during the hour. The company says the initiative will reduce electricity use from more than 7,800 light bulbs, while reinforcing its broader commitment to energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Tops is also taking part for the third consecutive year as a key network partner, working alongside the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Environment Department, the Environmental Education for Sustainable Development Foundation (Thailand) and WWF Thailand. This year, illuminated logo signs at Tops, Tops Food Hall, Tops Fine Food and Tops Daily branches across the country will be turned off, while safety lighting in parking areas and at entrances and exits will remain in place.
The retailer estimates that its participation alone will cut electricity use by more than 2,100 kilowatt-hours and reduce emissions by over 1.05 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Under its “12 Missions to Sustainable Retail”, Tops says the campaign reflects its belief that even modest actions can become meaningful when multiplied across communities.
That idea sits at the heart of Earth Hour itself. While turning off lights for 60 minutes will not solve the climate crisis, the campaign continues to resonate because it makes the issue visible, public and collective. In a world where sustainability is often discussed in complex policy terms, Earth Hour offers something more immediate: a shared gesture that reminds people they are part of the picture too.
This weekend, as lights dim across malls, landmarks and store fronts in Thailand, the darkness will not signal a pause in activity, but a moment of attention — a brief, deliberate shift in perspective that asks what kind of future people want their cities to shine towards.