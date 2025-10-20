CKPower Seizes Renewable Energy Opportunities through Strategic RECs Expansion

As global momentum towards renewable energy accelerates, CKPower is capitalising on emerging opportunities in Thailand's rapidly expanding green power market, positioning itself as a key player in the region's energy transition through the strategic deployment of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Thailand's renewable energy landscape is experiencing robust growth.

According to the Kasikorn Research Centre, renewable electricity demand is projected to rise significantly in 2026, with government sector sales expected to reach 24,303 GWh and private sector purchases anticipated to total 4,249 GWh—representing year-on-year increases of 2.8% and 8% respectively.

The RECs Opportunity

Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) have emerged as crucial tools instruments in the global transition to cleaner energy.

These market-based certificates verify that electricity has been generated from renewable sources, with each REC representing one megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable electricity fed into the grid.

For enterprises grappling with Scope 2 emissions, RECs provide a credible pathway to demonstrate renewable energy consumption.

Thailand's REC market is poised for substantial expansion, with DataM Intelligence forecasting growth from US$11.51 million in 2024 to US$25.58 million by 2032— representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.