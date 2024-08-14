New guidelines for so-called ‘green industry’ introduced

As part of the Industry Ministry's efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial manufacturing sector, new guidelines for the “green” industry have been introduced to help achieve carbon neutrality and net zero by 2050 and 2065 respectively.

Nattapol Rangsitpol, the ministry’s permanent secretary and chairman of the Green Industry Promotion and Development Committee, announced that the committee’s August 7 meeting had approved a new draft of Green Industry (GI) guidelines, which will help accelerate improvements to infrastructure, regulations, workforce skills, and, most importantly, social and environmental responsibility.

The guidelines emphasise sustainable industrial business development in tandem with community engagement to encourage businesses to operate in line with goals to mitigate climate change impacts and environmental degradation.

By 2025, the goal is for all factories to achieve 100% compliance with the GI guidelines and for GI-certified factories to operate with safety, environmental care, and minimal impact on surrounding communities and the environment.