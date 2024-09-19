Three corporate giants reveal plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Several companies are working on reducing their carbon footprint to mitigate the impact of climate change and drive Thailand’s carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emission goals by 2050 and 2065, respectively.

“Apart from strict regulations, all parties should seek guidelines together to achieve the net-zero carbon emission goal,” said Chaiwat Kovavisarach, group CEO of petroleum and energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation.

He said the company had been working on carbon footprint reduction since 2011, starting from measuring the footprint and implementing carbon reduction plans.

Over the past 10 years, Bangchak has invested over 60 billion baht for launching activities and operating businesses related to carbon reduction, such as solar farms and renewable energy, he said.

He vowed to operate businesses that would mitigate the environmental impact along with generating profits for investors. Initially, the company aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 30%, which would be achieved through reforestation and adopting technologies for reducing emissions in production, he said.